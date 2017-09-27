Former PNP official convicted of perjury

The Sandiganbayan’s Second Division convicted retired police chief superintendent Eduardo Matillano after he pleaded guilty to charges of perjury and breach of conduct in connection with his sworn Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), Disclosure of Business Interest and Financial Connections and Identification of Relatives in the Government Service.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed before the Sandiganbayan three counts of perjury and eight counts of breach of conduct against Matillano– a former chief of the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)–in 2012.

In a decision promulgated on September 5, the Sandiganbayan’s Second Division sentenced him to a minimum of one to two months up to a maximum of one year in jail on each count of perjury.

The court also fined him P1,000 on each count of breach of conduct.

“When the cases were called today, accused Matillano, through counsel, Atty. Joseph F. Capistrano, moved that he be allowed to withdraw his earlier plea of not guilty to the charges, and that he be re-arraigned so that he can enter another plea,” the court said in the decision.

The prosecution made no objection and the court granted the motion.

“Upon being called for re-arraignment, accused Matillano through Atty. Capistrano informed the court… that he is ready to enter a plea of guilty to the charges. When asked by the court, accused Matillano confirmed the manifestation of his counsel. He informed the court that he fully understands the nature and cause of the accusations against him, the same having been explained to him by his counsel, and that he is entering a plea of guilty to all the charges,” the court said in the decision.

“The court allows the accused to enjoy his provisional liberty under the same bond earlier posted by him pending finality of the decision,” it added.

In the perjury cases, Matillano was accused of not declaring pieces of real property in Antipolo City and in Palawan City and several vehicles as his and/or his wife’s assets, and their supposed business interests and other financial connections in his SALN as of December 31, 2001, December 31, 2002 and December 31, 2003.

In the breach of conduct cases, he was accused of failure to file his SALN for 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2004.