Former PNP spokesman named aviation security director

A FORMER spokesman of the Philippine National Police (PNP) is the new director of the Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP).

Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos officially assumed office on Tuesday morning in ceremonies at the AVSEGROUP Headquarters in Pasay City.

Carlos took over the position from Chief Supt. Sheldon Jacaban, who has retired.

Carlos said aside from planning programs, he would focus on the campaign against crime, corruption, drugs, and terrorism.

Carlos also said he would ensure that the “Tanim Bala” modus operandi in airports would be prevented under his term.

“Over the year wala na ganoong insidente. We will maintain that…Marami tayong boss. May ibang ahensya. Dapat yan ay concerted effort. Isang parte lang kami but of course, kami yung nagsasampa,” he said.

(Over the year, very few incidents were recorded. . . We have a lot of bosses. There are other agencies. It should be a concerted effort. We just one part but of course, we will file the case.)

PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa named Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) deputy regional director for operations, as the new PNP spokesman. ROY NARRA