Former police officer linked to release of illegal Chinese workers surrenders

A FORMER police officer linked to the release of over 1,000 illegal Cinese workers surrendered to incoming Philippine National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde.

Wally Sombero was presented in a press briefing at the National Capital Police Regional Office (NCRPO), which Albayalde still heads until he assumes the top PNP post.

When asked why he surrendered to Albayalde and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Sombero said he felt “safe” before former colleagues.

Sombero is facing plunder raps, along with former Immigration deputy commissioners who were said to have received about P50 million in exchange for the release of the Chinese workers.

He will be escorted to the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court later on Wednesday.