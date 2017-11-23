Former presidential spokesman named foreign affairs undersecretary

FORMER Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella is back but this time as undersecretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Abella on October 27 but his papers were released on November 23.

Abella was relieved of his position as presidential spokesman on October 24 amid reports that President Duterte was not satisfied with how Abella defended him on his 18-point decline in net satisfaction ratings based on a Social Weather Stations survey, as well as the President’s call to expel envoys of the 28-member European Union from the Philippines due to criticisms on the administration’s war on drugs.

Duterte replaced Abella with former human rights lawyer and Kabayan party-list Rep. Harry Roque.

Roque’s appointment was announced October 27, the same day that Abella learned of his appointment to the DFA.