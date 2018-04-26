Former QC POLICE chief is new Calabarzon regional director

CAMP VICENTE LIM: Chief Supt Guillermo Eleazar, former Quezon City police chief, formally assumed office as the new regional director to lead the 12,000-strong men and women of Police Regional Office PRO) 4A

Calabarzon, taking over the post of Chief Supt Ma. O Aplasca during turnover of command here on Wednesday with Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde presiding.

Calabarzon is composed of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

Aplasca thanked everyone for the support extended to him during his 14 month-tour of duty in PRO 4A.

Speaking before guests and visitors, Eleazar reiterated the need not to let up on the war against illegal drugs, a centerpiece campaign of the Duterte administration that the new PNP chief said he would pursue with renewed vigor.

“To be successful, we need the support of the community which you are now getting in Calabarzon through your Community Mobilization Project which the outgoing regional director started,” he added.

The new Calabarzon regional director mentioned the reactivation of the Regional Special Operations Group to complement the Regional Drugs Enforcement Unit that will go after against so-called high-value targets.

Eleazar vowed to intensify the Internal Cleansing Program in the regional office with the Double Barrel Approach: the lower barrel giving a chance to those who are not performing well while the upper barrel is being used without hesitation against rogue police

He is also activating the Regional Counter Intelligence Task Force (RCITF) in line with the PNP chief’s guidelines in running after crooked policemen through entrapments and inspections of different stations.

“We would create a more professional Philippine National Police by intensifying our Internal Cleansing and Internal Discipline program. As we carry out the intensified campaign against illegal drugs, we will pursue internal cleansing of the ranks with the same vigor,” Eleazar said.

Even as all commanders on the ground will be given full responsibility with accountability, he added, they will also get the leadership’s full support.

Eleazar served the PRO 4A for 13 years before being named regional director and has had stints in the Highway Patrol Group, was the Chief of Police of San Pedro, Laguna, and the Regional Chief Directorial Staff of PRO 4A from July 2015 to January 2016.

“I am very fortunate to serve here in Southern Tagalog. We aim for victory against illegal drugs as well as all forms of criminality,” he said.