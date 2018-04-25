Former Quezon City police director assumes new post as Calabarzon chief

CAMP VICENTE LIM — Chief Supt. Guillermo T. Eleazar formally assumed his new post as regional director who will lead the 12,000 strong men and women of the Police Regional Office in Calabarzon on Wednesday.

Eleazar replaced Chief Supt Ma. O Aplasca during the turnover of command ceremony here, led by Chief PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde.

Aplasca thanked everyone for the support during his 14 months of leadership in PRO4A composed of the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

Speaking before guests and visitors, the new regional director emphasized the war against illegal drugs which, he said, was the focus and directive of the present administration under the guidance of the new PNP chief.

“To be successful, we need the support and cooperation of the community which you are now doing in Calabarzon through your Community Mobilization Project which the outgoing Regional Director started,” he added. He also mentioned the reactivation of the Regional Special Operations Group to compliment the Regional Drugs Enforcement Unit to run against high value targets. ROSELLE AQUINO