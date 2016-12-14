Former Ravens, Jets player dead at 29 after aneurysm

LOS ANGELES: Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Konrad Reuland has died after undergoing surgery last month following a brain aneurysm, the team said Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila).

The 29-year-old, who also played for the New York Jets, died on Monday just over two weeks after an operation on November 28, reports said.

“I just want to offer condolences to his family. We love Konrad Reuland. Every single guy in the locker room loves him,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said following his team’s defeat to the New England Patriots on Monday.

Reuland played four games with the Ravens in 2015 but was released after failing to make a catch.

He had 12 receptions for 90 yards in 30 career NFL game between 2012 and 2015.