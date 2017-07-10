FORMER REBEL SHOT DEAD

BACOLOD CITY: A former commander of the breakaway Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Bongcayao Brigade was gunned down in Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental on Saturday. Senior Insp. Jovito Bose, town police chief, said that Charlie Buli-buli, 35, of Sitio Agbalasyang, Barangay Bago, was tending his rice fields with his nephew when nine armed men approached the victim and shot him with several times, killing him on the spot. Buli-buli’s nephew escaped unhurt. Recovered from the crime scene were two empty .45 caliber shells, 13 empty shells from an M16 assault rifle, two M203 grenade launcher shells, and a 9mm shell. Bose said they are looking feud over a land dispute with the suspects as possible motive behind the murder.

Eugene Y.Adiong