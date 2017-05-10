Former rivals Valdez, Reyes team up in Clash of Heroes

Former college rivals Alyssa Valdez and Mika Reyes will join forces as they banner the Pilipinas-Blue team in the Clash of Heroes on Monday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Valdez and Reyes had storied rivalry in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) but this time, they will lead their squad against the Pilipinas-Red team in the fund-raising project organized by the PSC-POC Media Group in cooperation with Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc,.

Proceeds of the match will go to the funds of the Philippine men’s and women’s teams for their local and international training.

Valdez, who gave Ateneo de Manila University two UAAP titles, and Reyes will be joined by recently crowned UAAP champions Kim Fajardo, Kim Dy and Dawn Macandili of De La Salle University.

Also part of the Pilipinas-Blue squad are Jovelyn Gonzaga of Cignal, Kat Tolentino of Ateneo, Elaine Kasilag of Pocari Sweat, Bia General of Generika-Ayala, Frances Molina and Ria Meneses of Petron, Lourdes Clemente of Sta. Lucia, and CJ Rosario of Foton.

Foton assistant coach Brian Esquibel will call the shots for Pilipinas-Blue assisted by Ronald Dulay and Ian Fernandez.

Valdez and Fajardo, who both hailed from Batangas, will team up for the first time since their high school days at University of Santo Tomas (UST).

“It’s the outcome of long nights of deliberation among members of the national coaching staff,” said national women’s team head coach Francis Vicente.

“Alyssa and Kim are both candidates for team captain. I want to see how they will lead the team composed of players with different backgrounds. I would carefully take note how they will provide the spark and chemistry on the floor,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Pilipinas-Red will be bannered by 2015 Southeast Asian Games campaigners Rachel Anne Daquis of Cignal, Denden Lazaro of Cocolife, Gretchel Soltones of BaliPure, Jaja Santiago, Maika Ortiz and Dindin Manabat of Foton, Rhea Dimaculangan of Petron and Aby Marano of F2 Logistics.

Also picked for the red squad are Aiza Maizo-Pontillas of Petron, Kat Arado of Generika-Ayala, Myla Pablo of Pocari Sweat, Gen Casugod of Generika-Ayala, Maddie Madayag of Ateneo and Roselle Baliton of University of the East.

Nene Chavez of Generika-Ayala is the team head coach assisted by Kungfu Reyes of UST and Benson Bocboc of La Salle.

The fund-raising match will be aired live over TV5 starting at 7 pm.

Tickets are available at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex media center. For details call (02) 536 4722.