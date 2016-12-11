Former SAF commando tops Napolcom validation interview

Police Supt. Wildemar Tan Tiu, a civil engineering graduate and a member of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Sambigkis Class of 2003, is this year’s topnotcher of the Police Executive Service Eligibility (PESE) validation interview administered by the National Police Commission (Napolcom) for the third-level ranks in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Tiu, also deputy chief of the Permit to Carry Firearm Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) Unit under the Office of the Chief of the PNP, placed first among the 259 senior police officials who passed the validation interview.

Napolcom Vice Chairman and Executive Officer Rogelio Casurao announced that the 10th PESE Conferment Rites will be held on December 12 at the DILG-Napolcom Center in Quezon City, with DILG Secretary and Napolcom Chairman Ismael Sueno as guest of honor and speaker.

Aside from being a licensed civil engineer, Tiu also has master’s degrees in Public Administration and Business Administration.

He is also a recipient of numerous awards and commendations in his 16 years of police service.

