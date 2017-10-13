Friday, October 13, 2017
    Former Samar mayor, 2 others face graft raps

    Regions

    THE Office of the Ombudsman has filed graft case before the Sandiganbayan against former Mayor Alejandro Abarratigue of Hinabangan, Western Samar and two others over the alleged purchase of a lot in 2008.

    Charged along with Abarratigue were then-Municipal Treasurer Raul Tapia and then-Administrative Officer II Analiza Bagro.

    The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail each for the respondents.

    It alleged that Abarratigue and Tapia, with Bagro, “cause[d]undue injury to the government in the amount of at least” P500,000 “by purchasing Lot 387-E…without the authority from the Sangguniang Bayan of Hinabangan, Samar…”

    Abarratigue allegedly signed a disbursement voucher approving the payment to a certain Ofelia Abarracoso.
    The Ombudsman added that “Tapia certified as to the availability of funds in” the disbursement voucher and signed the check.

    Based on a statement earlier issued by the Ombudsman, the purchase of the lot was for the expansion of the town’s cemetery.

