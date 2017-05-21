Former Samar mayor, treasurer face graft, malversation charges

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed graft and malversation cases before the Sandiganbayan against former Mayor Arnold Abalos of San Sebastian, Samar and former municipal treasurer Virginia Uy over their alleged failure to remit P1.27 million taxes to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Assistant Special Prosecutor II Gidget Rose Duque said that in November 2010, Abalos and Uy, “through evident bad faith, manifest partiality and/or gross inexcusable negligence, conspiring, confederating and mutually helping one another, did then and there willfully, unlawfully, and criminally fail to remit the taxes due from the Municipality of San Sebastian for the years 2008 and 2009” to the BIR amounting to P1,272,831.63.”

In a separate charge sheet, Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer Laurrie Layne Cristobal also accused the respondents of malversation of public funds under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code for the same non-remittance of taxes.

The Ombudsman recommended P70,000 bail each for Abalos and Uy.