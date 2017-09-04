Former Sandiganbayan associate justice passes away

FORMER Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Maria Cristina Cornejo has passed away, according to Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang.

Cornejo, who was diagnosed with colon cancer and acute cerebrovascular disease, among others, “passed on” late Sunday afternoon.

“The Court mourns her passing. She will be remembered as among those magistrates who served this country with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty and efficiency, and who led a truly modest life. She will be surely missed,” Tang said. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO