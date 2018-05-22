Former Sen. Angara laid to rest; son vows to continue legacy

FORMER Senate president Edgardo Angara, author of many landmark laws on education, health, and on senior citizens, was finally laid to rest on Tuesday in his hometown in Baler, Aurora.

Angara’s immediate family, including Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, friends, fraternity brothers, and former colleagues in Congress paid the lawmaker their last respects.

Senators Franklin Drilon, Joseph Victor Ejercito, Richard Gordon and Rep. Pia Cayetano also joined about 1,000 residents in bidding a “son” of the province goodbye.

The elder Angara, 83, was buried at his residence in Barangay Reserva. He suffered a heart attack on May 13 in his Tagaytay residence.

The younger Angara vowed to build on and continue the legacy of his father, particularly in the field of education and health, to be able help a wide segment of society needing government support.

“I am truly proud of my father’s achievements and it is very important that his legacy continues,” the young senator said, adding that he will continue his father’s legacy of championing education and creating opportunities for every Filipino.

“My father was a true champion of the people’s right to education and all his advocacies as a politician and educator are all worth pursuing,” he said.

The older Angara pushed for laws that created the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

He also authored the Free High School Act, which ensured secondary education to serve especially the poorest, and the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE)—touted as the biggest scholarship program of the government.

Among his landmark measures were the Senior Citizens Act, the Magna Carta for Public Health Workers and the National Health Insurance Act that created the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. or PhilHealth.

The younger Angara said that he and his father shared the same view that “education is the great socioeconomic equalizer and a powerful tool to break the cycle of poverty.”

“That is why we are pushing for a passage of a bill that would institutionalize the grant of student fare discounts in land, air and sea transport even on weekends, holidays and semestral breaks,” he said.

“Such measure would be a big help because the money that will be saved from the discounts can be diverted by the family to equally important things,” he added.