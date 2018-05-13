Former Sen. Edgardo Angara passes away

FORMER Senator Edgardo “Ed” Angara died on Sunday. He was 83.

“Sad to say my father, former Senator Edgardo Javier Angara, passed on from this life this morning at the age of 83, from an apparent heart attack,” tweeted his son, Sen. Sonny Angara, on Sunday.

Angara was Senator from 1987 to 1998 and again from 2001 to 2013. He was the runningmate of then vice president Joseph Estrada in the 1998 presidential elections, but lost.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed the former senator as his Special Envoy to the European Union on May 3, 2017.

The older Angara ended his term as senator in 2013 and endorsed Duterte’s presidential bid in the May 2016 election as chairman of the Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino (LDP).

The younger Angara tweeted that the family was still making funeral arrangements and would keep the public posted.

“We are still arranging funeral arrangements for my father but will keep everyone posted too. We ask for prayers for the repose of his soul,” the senator added. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA, ARIC JOHN SY CUA