Former senator Eva Estrada Kalaw, 96

FORMER senator and outstanding social worker Eva Estrada-Kalaw passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

Kalaw, the first Filipina elected to the Senate, served for two consecutive terms — in 1965 and 1972. She was an educator before she entered politics and taught at the Far Eastern University (FEU), National Teacher’s College, and Centro Escolar University (CEU).

She later married Teodor Kalaw, a businessman.

She conscientiously engaged in social work for which she was awarded a citation for being the “Outstanding Volunteer Social Worker of the Year.”

Details of her passing were not available but the flag at the Senate was lowered at half-mast in honor of the senator.

Kalaw was one of seven political figures who was seriously injured when Plaza Miranda was bombed on August 21, 1971.

In 1992, she was the vice presidential running mate of then-Vice President Salvador Laurel who ran for president. They lost to Joseph Estrada and Fidel Ramos.

Born in Murcia, Tarlac to Dr. Salvador Estrada and Demetria Reynada on June 16, 1920, Kalaw earned her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from the University of the Philippines (UP). She took up post graduate studies in social work.

She also founded and became the first president of the Jayceerettes organization.

As senator, Kalaw served as chairman of the committee on games, amusements and tourism, and national minorities.

She was director of the League of Women Voters and the Chamber of Home Industries of the Philippines.

The late senator was also a member of the board of the Special Child Study Center for Retarded Children and the Association for the Study of Allergens. Jefferson Antiporda