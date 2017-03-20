Former senator Leticia Ramos-Shahani dies at 87   

FORMER Senator Leticia Ramos- Shahani passed away early Monday at the age of 87.

Her daughter confirmed in a television interview that her mother died at 2:40 a.m. at the intensive care unit (ICU) of St. Luke’s Medical Center at Bonifacio Global City.

“Its difficult but you know all we want now is for my mom not to be in pain and that thought gives us a great deal of peace, that she is no longer in pain,” Lila said.

Ramos-Shahani, sister of former President Fidel V. Ramos, was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer two years ago.

She underwent chemotherapy and was doing fairly well but her health suddenly deteriorated in November last year.

The former senator ran in the 1987 national election and won. While in the Senate, she was the chairman of various committees like the committee on Foreign Affairs, committee on Education, Culture and Arts, committee on Agriculture . She was also a member of the Commission on Appointments (CA).

Shahani was a former Dean of the Graduate School of the Lyceum of the Philippines. She taught English Literature, French, Spanish, Comparative Literature, Humanities, Social Psychology and others. Jeff Antiporda