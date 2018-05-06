Former sexy star arrested for drugs

A FORMER sexy star and member of the “Baywalk Bodies” was arrested yesterday in Quezon City for possession of suspected illegal drugs.

Katrina Santos a.k.a Kat De Santos was arrested by members of the La Loma police.

Police officers were conducting anti-criminality and law enforcement operations in Barangay (village) San Jose, when they spotted De Santos handing out something to another person.

When she saw the policemen, she fled. However, the lawmen gave chase and arrested her.

A sachet of suspected shabu was taken from her.

De Santos admitted using drugs but denied she was selling them.