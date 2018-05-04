Former soap star still under rehab

This young actor (YA) fresh from spending two years in a rehabilitation facility for drug use openly shared his joy over getting a second chance in showbiz. He very openly shared his recovery process including details from his counseling and meetings support group, whom he continues to see even as he is back on set.

Clearly emanating positive vibes, YA did his best to answer every question the reporters asked him after his sharing with utmost honesty, so much so, that when one sneaked in a question if there were other celebrities he saw in rehab, he innocently dropped a bomb. YA gave the name of an erstwhile soap star who, despite her long history with drug abuse and rehab, claims she is clean and is only seeing a psychiatrist.