Former soldier nabbed in Quezon City buy-bust operation

A FORMER member of the Philippine Army was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City late Saturday, police said on Sunday.

The suspect was identified as Anthonitte Gerobiese, 42, a resident of Barangay Old Balara.

At about 10 p.m., operatives from Police Station 6, Batasan Hills set up a buy-bust for Gerobiese after getting verified reports from a confidential informant concerning his alleged illegal drug activities.

Confiscated from the suspect were five sachets of “shabu” with a street value of P50,000 and the P500 buy-bust money.

Gerobiese was charged for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. GLEE JALEA