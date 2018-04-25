Former SSS official sacked for corruption back in govt as tourism exec

A FORMER official of the Social Security System (SSS) who was sacked for corruption is back in government after President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him as undersecretary of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Jose Gabriel “Pompee” La Vina, who was SSS commissioner, will be replacing Rolando Canizal.

In a message to reporters, Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said the appointment of La Vina was a prerogative of the President.

Last February, Roque announced that the contracts of La Vina and SSS chairman Amado Valdez, which expired last June 30, will not be renewed because they were on “hold-over capacity.”

Details on the sacking, however, surfaced a few days after.

In a statement on February 17, Roque said that La Vina, Duterte’s social media strategist during the 2016 presidential campaign, demanded a budget of P26 million to fund a “social media project” with him as TV host and P1.6 million a month for a media advertising program. Both requests were denied.

Roque also said that La Vina was sacked because of a “vilification campaign” against four SSS officials — executive vice president for investments Rizaldy Capulong, equities investment division chief Reginal Candelaria, equities product development head Ernesto Francisco Jr. and chief actuary George Ongkeko.

The four were relieved from their posts after La Vina accused them of allegedly profiting illegally by trading stock markets for their personal accounts.

Candelaria and Ongkeko then stepped down from their posts shortly after.

La Vina also requested the accreditation of seven brokers to handle SSS investments.

The accreditation was then denied because the individuals did not meet the requirements.

“The President has mentioned time and again that he will not tolerate even a whiff of corruption,” Roque said.

“Again, let this be a reminder to all public officials that the President is serious in curbing corruption and has strong resolve to promote good governance,” Roque added.

The eradication of corruption is one of the campaign promises of Duterte.

A couple of weeks ago, Duterte appointed former Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) commissioner Joan Lagunda as assistant secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DENR), replacing Juan Miguel Cuna.

Lagunda was fired from her post last December, along with PCUP chairperson Terry Ridon and commissioners Melissa Aradanas, Manuel Serra Jr. and Noel Indonto for “unnecessary junkets.”

Duterte also appointed former National Press Club president Benny Antiporda as environment undersecretary.

Duterte also assigned lawyer Rosario Sagadal and Agnes Alexis de Grano as commissioners representing the workers sector for the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Sagadal replaced Proculo Sarmen at the eighth division, while de Grano took the reins from Nieves de Castro at the sixth division.

Their appointment papers were signed on Tuesday, but were released to the media on Wednesday. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA