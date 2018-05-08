Former top Chinese Communist official jailed for life for bribery

BEIJING: A former Chinese Communist Party official who was once tipped as a potential successor to President Xi Jinping was sentenced to life in prison for bribery on Tuesday, the latest senior cadre to fall in Xi’s sweeping anti-corruption crusade. Sun Zhengcai, a former Politburo member and party chief of the southwestern mega-city of Chongqing, was found guilty of taking more than 170 million yuan ($26.7 million) in bribes, the First Intermediate People’s Court of Tianjin said in a statement on its website. Sun had been accused of taking advantage of his position to seek profits for others and illegally accepting money, according to previous court statements. He and his alleged associates were charged with accepting the bribes in return for providing help to unspecified organizations and individuals with engineering contracts, business operations and other matters. The court said the defendant had been given a “lenient” sentence in light of his willingness to cooperate with the investigation. In addition to his prison term, Sun’s “stolen property has already all been confiscated,” the statement said. Sun, 54, had once been tipped for promotion to the Politburo’s elite seven-member standing committee, which rules the country and is presided over by Xi.

AFP