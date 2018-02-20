Former US vice president Gore to speak at PH environment summit

CEBU CITY: FORMER US vice president Al Gore leads the speakers invited to the 2nd Philippine Environment Summit which opened here on Tuesday.

Aside from Gore, also invited were CMS Executive Secretary Bradnee Chambers, Senator Grace Poe, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Deputy Ombudsman Gerard Mosquera, Consul Gordon Alan Joseph; and Federico Lopez, Energy Development Corporation chairman and CEO.

The February 20-22 event at the Waterfront Hotel in Lahug is expected to showcase programs and projects that will contribute to the social and economic advancement of the environment, as well as its protection.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), a co-convenor of the Summit, provided financial support while the Green Convergence Board of Trustees handled the manpower and management for the summit.

Gore is a known advocate for the environment.

He is one of the most prominent voices on climate change and environmental activism, which earned for him a Nobel Peace Prize in 2007, according to reports posted online.

He was vice president to then President Bill Clinton from January 20, 1993 to January 20, 2001.

Gore ran for US president but lost to George W. Bush in 2000. EIREENE JAIREE GOMEZ