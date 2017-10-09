Former VP Binay leaves for Taiwan, Hong Kong

Armed with authorization to travel issued by the Sandiganbayan 3rd Division, former Vice President Jejomar Binay left the country on Monday after the court allowed him to travel to Taiwan and Hong Kong.

His trip from October 9 to 17, 2017, includes official business as well as for vacation.

Binay traveled with former Vice President Teofisto Guingona, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay and former Manila Economic and Cultural Office board member and director for corporate planning Jose Tanso.

Tanso said the former government officials were invited by the Prospect Foundation of Taiwan to be the keynote speakers as Taiwan celebrates its national day on October 10 to October 12.

Binay will be the morning speaker on October 11, Guingona will deliver his speech in the evening while Yasay will give his speech on October 12, he added.

Tanso said the trip will help improve relations of the Philippines with its neighbors like Taiwan.

Binay is facing four graft cases, one count of malversation of public funds and nine counts of falsification for the allegedly anomalous construction of the Makati City Hall parking building.