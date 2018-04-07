Formidable Beermen notch historic win

June Mar Fajardo carried San Miguel Beer through two tension-filled overtime extensions for a 108-99 win against Magnolia in Game 5 of the best-of-seven finals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Fajardo, fresh from emerging as the league’ sixth straight Best Player of the Conference, finished with 42 points and 20 rebounds to help the Beermen achieve the feat of winning their eighth Philippine Cup title, their fourth straight Philippine Cup title and their 25th overall crown since joining the league in 1975.

Magnolia started the opening half on the right track, relying on a 7-of-12 shooting beyond the arc. San Miguel Beer, in comparison had a dismal 2-of-12 shooting from the three-point zone. The Hotshots have also converted more free throws (10-of-15) than the Beermen (3-of-3) in the first half.

Paul Lee, Mark Barroca and Rome Dela Rosa’s dynamic performance in the first half resulted in a comfortable 53-37 lead for Magnolia at the start of the second half.

Rafi Reavis’ layup marked Magnolia’ biggest lead in the game 69-47, with 5:13 to go in the third period.

Despite a hefty lead, 66-82, early in the payoff period, the Hotshots faltered by the end of that quarter after a blistering 17-4 run by the Beermen highlighted by Fajardo’s 12 straight points. SMB closed the gap, 83-86, with just 48 seconds remaining in regulation time.

Santos tied the score to 86-all with a three-pointer with 16 seconds remaining. San Miguel Beer almost won the game within the regulation time after a steal by Marcio Lassiter from Jio Jalalon, but the former missed the game-winning jumper that resulted in the first overtime.

It was a counter-for-counter scenario until Fajardo tied the score anew, 94-all, with only 46 seconds left. No players were able to score in the following possessions that led the game to another five-minute extension.

SMB outscored the Hotshots in the second overtime, 14-5, to seal the win.

Arwind Santos finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Lassiter had 16 points while Chris Ross contributed 13 points also for the Beermen.

“I’m so thankful to all the players, the management and the staff who supported the team. The players refused to surrender despite being down by 20 points. I’m so thankful,” said San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria in Filipino during the post game celebration.

Magnolia won Game 1 (105-103) but San Miguel Beer uled Game 2 (92-77), Game 3 (111-87) and Game 4 (84-80).

Scores

San Miguel 108 – Fajardo 42, Santos 23, Lassiter 16, Ross 13, Cabagnot 7, Heruela 3, Rosser 2, Espinas 2.

Magnolia 99 – Lee 21, Dela Rosa 19, Reavis 13, Barroca 12, Sangalang 11, Ramos 8, Gamalinda 6, Jalalon 5, Pascual 2, Brondial 2.

Quarters: 19-21, 37-53, 60-74, 86-86, 94-94, 108-99.