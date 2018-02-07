Formidable February (Part 1)

If January kicked off a great start as far as the concert scene is concerned, the month of February finds it packed with shows and concerts, with organizers taking advantage of the Valentines Day occasion.

Nice thing about this is the abundance of OPM shows led by Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Erik Santos, Regine Velaquez-Alcasid, Gary V and Moira dela Torre (whose first night has already been sold out) plus festivals featuring our local bands.

Add to that some big names in international music like Incubus, Paramore (whose tickets are likewise unfortunately sold out already), Shane Filan, Blue, Vertical Horizon, Stephen Speaks, Leigh Nash, Oh Wonder, Alex Aiono, Dionne Warwick and Peabo Bryson among others.

Bad thing is the expected horrendous traffic especially during the Valentines shows, so better plan your itinerary ahead of time. But whether you are dateless or not, a millennial, Gen X-er or a baby boomer, there are sure shows that will fit your musical tastes and your budget as well.

2018 Wild Kard Tour in Manila

For KPop fans, the Korean co-ed group invades Manila on February 9, 7:30 p.m. at the Kia Theater. Log on to www.ticketnet.com.ph.

Revolution: The JaDine Concert

Reel and real-life couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre take on the Smart Araneta Coliseum stage on February 9, 8 p.m. and February 17, 8 p.m. at Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center, San Fernando, Pampanga. Performing songs from Reid’s new album “Palm Dreams,” special guests inlcude Vice Ganda, Sarah Geronimo, Sam Concepcion, Bret and Kiana Valenciano. Paul Basinillo directs with Teacher Georcelle and Jay Agustin as dance director and musical director, respectively. Produced by Viva Concerts. Log on to www.ticketnet.com.ph for the Araneta show and www.smtickets.com for the Pampanga show.

Shane Filan ‘Love Always’ album showcase

Westlife lead singer Shane Filan who produced the hit single “Everything To Me” as a solo singer, comes to Manila for the third time for a series of mall shows for his latest album “Love Always.” Fans get to watch and meet him at Robinsons Malls on February 9, 5 p.m. at Robinsons Place Manila featuring Sitti; February 10, 4 p.m. at Robinsons Galleria Cebu; and February 11 at Robinsons Magnolia featuring Sabrina. Grab a copy of his latest album at the venue to gain access to VIP seats. Presented by MCA Music and Robinsons Malls.

Sungha Jung

YouTube star and acoustic guitarist Sungha Jung is back in the country for a two-night concert on Friday, February 9, 7:30 p.m. at Calla Tulip Hall, J Centre Convention, A.S. Fortuna Street, Bakilid, Mandaue City, Cebu and on February 11, 7:30 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila.

Produced by Wind Strings Entertainment and Resorts World Manila. Log on to www.ticketworld.com.ph.

Playback Music Festival

Fans of ‘90s and early 2000s music have a grand time with this one epic throwback festival on February 10, 4 p.m. at Circuit Makati Event Grounds. Relive the memories featuring international sensations Blue, Vertical Horizon, Leigh Nash of Sixpence None the Richer and Stephen Speaks together with Rivermaya, Moonstar88 and MYMP. Log on to www.smtickets.com.

#PaMORE

Four of the country’s biggest local artists – Concert King Martin Nievera, singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, Prince of Pop Erik Santos and Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid share the stage on February 10, 8 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena. Expect them to perform their hits plus surprises in this once-in-a-lifetime concert combination. Musical direction by Louie Ocampo and Raul Mitra. Stage direction by Paolo Valenciano. Produced by Starmedia Entertainment and IME. Log on to www.smtickets.com.

Ishin Denshin Music Festival

International festival that brings together Filipino and Japanese musicians in one venue on February 10 at Mall of Asia Concert Grounds. Filipino artists include Bamboo, Apl de Ap, Itchyworms, Barbie Almalbis and Rocksteddy. Japanese artists include Beni, Maria Gow, DJ Hello Kitty, and Daiki. Presented by Monde Luce Production. Log on to www.smtickets.com.

Love Matters with Kuh Ledesma, Kris Lawrence, Gabby Concepcion

Penultimate pop diva Kuh Ledesma and RnB prince Kris Lawrence , along with their special guests, dramatic actor Gabby Concepcion and Kuh’s daughter Isabella Gonzalez, create the perfect musical backdrop for a romantic evening of love songs, nostalgic pop hits and other timeless classics in their concert special dubbed “Love Matters” at the ABS-CBN Vertis Tent on February 13.

This Is US – Ice Seguerra And The CompanY

Fall in love with the originals and covers of Aiza “Ice” Seguerra and The CompanY on February 13 an 14, 8 p.m. at the Music Museum, Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan City. Musical Director is Beth Martin. Log on to www.ticketworld.com.ph.

Joanna Ampil celebrates triumphs in Love Wins

2017 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Best Actress and international theater actress Joanna Ampil celebrates her triumphs and dreams via a Valentine’s concert on February 14, 8:30 p,m. at Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater, BGC Arts Center, Bonifacio Global City. Log on to www.ticketworld.com.ph.

Timeless OPM

OPM icons Rico J Puno, Imelda Papin, Rey Valera and Claire Dela Fuente join forces in a Valentine’s concert on February 14, 8 p.m. at Newport Performing Arts Theater Resorts World Manila. With the special participation of Rita Daniela and LA Santos. Produced by Resorts World Manila and Starmedia Entertainment. Log on to www.ticketworld.com.ph.

Jed Madela All About Love

Multi-awarded singer Jed Madela performs in a fund-raising Valentine’s show on February 14, 7:30 p.m. at Kia Theatre in Cubao, Quezon City. Produced by Ang Mata’y Alagaan Foundation (MATA Foundation). With special participation of Sarah Faye Bacal, a promising and talented soprano-coloratura who was part of the ‘High School Musical Philippines’ and WCOPA Team Philippines. Log on to www.ticketnet.com.ph.

To be continued