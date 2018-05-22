Formidable Kaya faces struggling Global in PFL

Kaya FC-Iloilo seeks to keep its hold of the top spot while Ceres Negros FC tries to regain the lead when the two clubs clash against separate foes today in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018.

Kaya Iloilo takes on the struggling Global Cebu FC at 4 p.m. at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna while Ceres Negros tangles with Davao Aguilas FC at 7 p.m. at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

After notching its fourth straight victory in a debut game at its new home stadium, Kaya overtook Ceres atop the six-team table with 16 points on a 5-1-2 win-draw-loss record.

The Lions gunned down Davao Aguilas, 4-2, behind Robert Lopez Mendy’s hat-trick at the Iloilo Sports Complex just three days ago.

Global Cebu, on the other hand, springs back to action after a 24-day layoff. Its last outing was a 0-3 loss to Davao last April 29.

Following a runner-up finish last season, the People’s Club remains as the only winless team in the league.

The Cebu-based club, in its sixth outing is still struggling after the departure of foreign booters Rufo Sanchez, Darryl Roberts, Wesley Dos Santos and local standout Paolo Bugas. The management is yet to release a statement on the matter.

Global and Kaya were supposed to face off in Iloilo last May 2 but the match was cancelled due to the former’s inability to travel to the venue citing financial problems.

Meanwhile, defending champion Ceres is raring to reclaim the lead after absorbing its first loss, 0-2, to Kaya.

The Yellow Busmen stand at No. 2 with 15 points on a 5-0-1 slate. They established a five-game winning streak before bowing down to their new Visayan foes.

A win by Ceres over Davao and a draw or loss by Kaya to Global will propel the Negrenses back to the top.

But the Davaoeños are also eager to bounce back from a loss to the Ilonggos and improve their 14 points on a 4-2-3 card at No. 3.