Formula E: Buemi triumphs on streets of Paris

PARIS: Switzerland’s Sebastien Buemi consolidated his lead in the Formula E world championship with victory on the streets of Paris the other Saturday as title rival Lucas di Grassi crashed out.

Buemi, of the Renault E.dams team, finished ahead of Argentina’s Jose Maria Lopez (DS Virgin Racing) and Germany’s Nick Heidfeld (Mahindra) in a race fought out around the picturesque Esplanade des Invalides. Di Grassi, the winner in the French capital last year, crashed into the barriers four laps from home and retired.

Results: 1. Sebastien Buemi (SUI/Renault E.dams), 2. Jose Maria Lopez (ARG/DS Virgin) at 0.707, 3. Nick Heidfeld (GER/Mahindra) 2.043, 4. Felix Rosenqvist (SWE/Mahindra) 2.621, 5. Nicolas Prost (FRA/Renault E.dams) 3.521, 6. Robin Frijns (NED/Andretti) 7.999, 7. Nelson Piquet Jr. (BRA/Nextex) 32.420, 8. Tom Dillmann (FRA/Venturi) 32.929, 9. Mitch Evans (AUS/Jaguar) 33.369, 10. Stephane Sarrazin (FRA/Venturi) 34.051

World championship standings (after six rounds): 1. Sebastien Buemi (SUI) 132 points, 2. Lucas di Grassi (BRA) 89, 3. Nicolas Prost (FRA) 58, 4. Nick Heidfeld (GER) 47, 5. Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA) 40.

AFP