Forrester suffers season-ending ACL injury

James Forrester has suffered a serious injury that incapacitated him for the rest of the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8.

Forrester went missing for two games with no official explanation from the Formosa Dreamers.

In an online interview, the Fil-Canadian swingman told The Manila Times that his right Achilles’ tendon suffered a full rupture during practice last December 2.

“I jumped up to receive an outlet pass from my teammate and upon landing, I felt a sharp shot of pain to the back of my heel,” said Forrester.

“I’ve tried my best to be as optimistic as I can about the injury. It’s obviously something out of my control. But it is tough to deal with especially knowing how much I wanted to prove myself this season,” he lamented.

After getting selected by Barangay Ginebra as the fourth overall pick in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) 2013 draft and jumping to four teams, Forrester decided to step away from the domestic league and take his act overseas. He ended joining Formosa, which is one of the four new teams in the ABL.

The 6-footer cager tallied seven points and two rebounds in 17 minutes of action in his debut game, wherein Formosa lost 73-94 to CLS Knights.

In his next game, Forrester bounced back with an output of 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 35 minutes of play. The Dreamers, however, still bowed down to Chongson Kung Fu, 59-86.

He then missed the next three matches of the Dreamers including a game against fellow Filipinos in Alab Pilipinas.

Forrester said that it would take a year before he can play again.

“The rehabilitation process is a lengthy one to say the least, normally taking between 6-8 months for a full recovery. Based on my playing style and after some thought, I won’t be making a return to the court until one year from now, just to be safe,” he said.

The former PBA player said that he would undergo rehabilitation and therapy in Toronto, Canada.

“I will have my rehab with a close friend. In the meantime, I’m excited to spend quality time with my son and family. Also I’m planning to use this time to go back to school and productively use it to brainstorm some ideas that I’ve wanted to bring into fruition.”