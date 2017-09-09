Fortinet: 62M malware detections recorded in Q2

GLOBAL security provider Fortinet said it recorded 62 million malware detections in the second quarter of the year with attackers looking to take advantage of weak security among companies and organizations.

“Poor cybersecurity hygiene and risky application usage enables destructive worm-like attacks to take advantage of hot exploits at record speed,” the firm said on Friday.

In its latest report, Fortinet said 90 percent of organizations recorded exploits for vulnerabilities that were already three or more years old.

Fortinet said it also recorded 184 billion total exploits and 2.9 billion botnet communication attempts.

Automated threats do not take weekends or nights off, Fortinet stressed, noting 44 percent of all exploit attempts happened either on Saturday or Sunday.

“The average daily volume on weekends was twice that of weekdays,” it said.

Organizations spared from these attacks in the second quarter were equipped with updated security tools and acquired the patch when it became available, Fortinet said.

Phil Quade, chief information security officer at Fortinet, said that while the digital transformation journey empowers organizations and helps them achieve growth, it also creates weak spots in cyberspace.

Organization leaders must be committed in deploying consistent and effective cybersecurity to limit bad consequences since cybercriminals primarily exploit already discovered vulnerabilities, he said.

“This means they can spend more of their resources on technical innovations making their exploits difficult to detect. Newer worm-like capabilities spread infections at a rapid pace and can scale more easily across platforms or vectors. Intent-based security approaches that leverage the power of automation and integration are critical to combat this new ‘normal’,” Quade said.