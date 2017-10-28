Fortinet sales up 18% in Q3

CYBERSECURITY provider Fortinet’s third quarter sales reached $374.2 million, driven by its services segment.

In a statement issued on Friday, Fortinet said total revenue jumped by 18 percent from the recorded $316.6 million in the same quarter of 2016.

It said 63 percent of its sales came from its service revenue while the balance was contributed by its product revenue.

Fortinet’s service revenues grew 26 percent to $237.1 million from $188.7 million a year ago. Product revenues, on the other hand, jumped 7 percent to $137.1 million from $128 million in the same period in 2016.

Net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was $26.6 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to GAAP net income of $6.3 million for the same quarter of 2016.

“Our large installed base of network security customers offers us a foundation from which to sell our Fortinet Security Fabric, which is the broadest and most integrated security architecture in the industry,” said Ken Xie, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Fortinet.

He said the company is optimistic of further growing in the market with the expansion of cloud security, the future of securing critical infrastructure and the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

“[These] will enable Fortinet to continue to grow at multiples of the market over the coming years,” Xie said.

Fortinet is a Nasdaq-listed company based in California. It provides security solutions to key enterprises, service providers as well as government organizations around the globe. The company’s Fortinet Security Fabric guards its customers from threats and challenges detected in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments.