Fortuna bags Malaysian Junior Golf Open crown

Mikhaela Fortuna fired a final round 68 for a three-day total of 208 to win with one stroke advantage in the 12th 100Plus Malaysian Junior Golf Open Championship held last December 14 at Glenmarie Golf and Country Club in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

Fortuna had an inconsistent play during the first two days, scoring an even-par 72 in the opening round and came to within one in the second round with her 68, against Malaysian Winnie Ng Yu Xuan.

But the young Filipina junior golfer fired a four-under 68 in the last day to finish with eight-under-par 208 and win by one stroke over local bet in the girl’s division.

Yu Xuan settled at second position with 209 followed by another local bet Natasha Andrea Oon with 218.

The next two spots were taken by Malaysians Liyana Durisic, who had a 77, at 218 and Ashley Lau winding up fifth at 219 after a 69.

Other Philippine bets who performed well in the annual tournament were Lorenz Kayla Nocum (225), Sofia Chabon (226), and Francesca Bernice Olivarez-ilas (229), who finished in ninth, 10th and 13th places, respectively.

The boy’s category, meanwhile, was won by Korean Shin Taewon, who defeated defending champion Muhammad Afif Mohd Fathi of Malaysia via sudden death, 217 against 218.

Besides the Philippines, Malaysia, and South Korea, other countries who participated in the tournament came from Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, India, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

The tournament is considered as Malaysia’s premier junior golf tournament that featured some of the region’s best juniors golfers.