Fortuna, Chabon make return trip to US Four-Ball

Mikha Fortuna and Sofia Chabon toughened up in the closing holes, coming through with two birdies to card a one-under 71 and finish tied for first in the US Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Sectional Qualifying at the Pasatiempo Golf Club in Sta. Cruz, California Tuesday.

Fortuna and Chabon struggled on the sleek putting surface of the Dr. Alister Mackenzie-designed layout, fumbling with three bogeys. But The Country Club bets birdied the difficult Nos. 8, 10, 15 and 16, the last two netting them a share of top honors and a berth in the tournament proper at The Dunes Golf Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina next month.

The duo reached the Last 16 in last year’s second staging of the event which former TCC teammates and now pros Princess Superal and Pauline del Rosario topped the 36-hole qualifier in record fashion.

“The girls didn’t play well but birdied the toughest holes to make up for their three bogeys,” said TCC coach Bong Lopez. “It was easy to make three-putts here but they stayed focused.”

Also shooting 71s were the Debbie Adams-Sherry Herman pair and the Sabrina Iqbal-SImar Singh tandem.

Fortuna and Chabon will thus join the other top finishers in the other sectional qualifying in the main event on May 27 to 31.