Fortune set to join Pacquiao training camp

Strength and conditioning trainer Justin Fortune will be joining Manny Pacquiao’s camp as the Filipino champion prepares for his world title bout against defending World Boxing Association welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse on July 15 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pacquiao confirmed the development to The Manila Times saying that Fortune is expected to arrive in Manila anytime soon.

Assistant trainer Nonito Donaire Sr. said that Fortune’s involvement in the camp is a big boost.

“Pacquiao told me that by the last week of May, Justin (Fortune) will arrive in Manila to join the training camp. He is really a big help to Manny because they are very familiar with each other for a long time. Manny is also happy with Justin,” Donaire said.

“He will take care of Manny’s strength and conditioning. While on our part, me and Buboy (Fernandez) will take care of the strategy in the ring,” added Donaire, noting that Pacquiao (59-7-2 win-loss-draw record) remains fast and powerful on his punches.

“Manny remains fast and strong even in his hectic schedule and he’s not an ordinary guy. We have a hard time rotating on mitt drills during the training,” said Donaire. “There will be a two-week of training in Manila before returning to General Santos for the final phase of his training.”

Buboy Fernandez was appointed as Pacquiao’s new head trainer but the eight-division world champion clarified that he did not fire American trainer Freddie Roach.

For his part, Fortune has been with Pacquiao since 2003.

But he was replaced by conditioning guru Alex Ariza in 2007 before Pacquiao rehired him in 2014. He was also part of the team when Pacquiao absorbed a controversial unanimous decision loss to Australian Jeff Horn last year.

Besides Donaire, Fernandez and Fortune, Pacquiao also have Jonathan Penalosa, Roger Haplas and Nonoy Neri in the team.

Sparring session is expected to start in June.