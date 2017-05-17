Forum Speakers

THE 6th Forum of The Manila Times was successfully highlighted with the topics discussed by the distinguished speakers who are experts in their respective fields.

FELINO A. PALAFOX JR.: ‘Cities of the Future: Philippines at 500, 2021 and Beyond’

Felino “Jun” Palafox JR. is a principal architect and urban planner. He is the founder and managing partner of Palafox Associates. He is the recipient of several local and international awards, most notably as Ambassador for Peace from the Interreligious and International Federation for World Peace given in New York, Most Outstanding Architect given by the City of Manila, A Gusi Peace Prize 2011 Laureate for Architecture with Global Excellence and International Urban Planning, and was included in BizNews Asia’s the Best of the Best 2011. He is currently the country representative and fellow of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH). He was educated in Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Asian Institute of Management, and in countries in Asia, Europe and North America. He holds a degree in Architecture from the University of Santo Tomas, a Masters degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of the Philippines and diploma in Advanced Management Development Program in real estate from Harvard Graduate School of Design.

* * *

VICKRAM CUTTAREE: ‘Competitive, Inclusive and Sustainable Cities’

VIckram Cuttaree is World Bank program leader for Sustainable Development for the Philippines, covering the agriculture, energy and extractive, environmental and natural resources, social urban rural and resilience, transport and ICT, water, climate change and public-private partnerships sectors.

He joined the World Bank in 2003 through the Young Professionals Program and has since worked in Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe and Central Asia and Middle East and North Africa. Since joining the Bank, Vickram has worked extensively in transport and public-private partnerships but has also experience in other sectors, such as energy, water, urban development and municipal services delivery. He has also solid operational experience with a broad range of Bank financing instruments and in providing sophisticated technical assistance to middle-income countries. He has authored or co-authored several publications on infrastructure financing, transportation and public-private partnerships. He is the holder of a Masters in Engineering from the Ecole Nationale Superieure d’Arts et Metiers (France) and MBA (Economics and Finance) from Yale University.

* * *

ELEANOR ROQUE: ‘Ease of Doing Business’

Lea rOQUE has been in the tax practice for about 21 years. She is now the head of the Tax Advisory and Compliance Division of P&A Grant Thornton. She was posted in Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Ltd, where she served as tax director for two years until she joined P&A in 2009. She has extensive experience in providing tax advisory services on direct international taxation, conducting studies on appropriate investment vehicles and recommending the most tax efficient corporate structures for investments and acquisitions. Lea has a Master of Laws from the San Beda Graduate School of Law, an Executive MBA from the Asian Institute of Management after completing Bachelor of Laws from San Beda College and a Bachelor’s degree in Communications-Journalism from the University of the Philippines, Diliman.

* * *

MICHAEL MCCULLOUGH: ‘Manila Green Building Trends and Market Outlook’

MIchael McCullough acts as KMC Savills managing director overseeing the Sales and Investments Team, as well as the Agency Team, handling major tenant representation assignments. As managing director, Michael works with assisting foreign clients and government agencies, such as the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Board of Investments (BOI) to ensure KMC Savills’ clients receive the proper tax incentives for their investments in the Philippines. Furthermore, Michael is also an active member of several of the industry’s most esteemed organizations, ensuring that KMC Savills maintains a central position in the real estate industry. Michael has a long career history in the real estate industry, having advised a wide range of multinational companies on their real estate needs in the Philippines. As a testament to his skills, Michael is a recepient of the Young Leader of the Year Award by the Asia CEO Awards Philippines 2014.