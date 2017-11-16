Forwarding traditions

Furla

Furla – with its three new bags, namely the Fenice, Ducale and Nuvola – underscores the richness of Italian tradition with the pieces made through ancient Italian techniques and woven on vintage shuttle looms. Discerning clientele can further customize their bags (in 52 ways!), allowing their individual styles and personalities to shine through.

Furla is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, City of Dreams Manila, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Okada Manila, Rustan’s Makati and Shangri-La Plaza.