Fostering management excellence

ALIGNED with the mission of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) to promote management excellence, the annual Management Man of the Year (MMY) Award is held in high regard by top executives in the Philippine business community.

The MAP launched the MMY Award in 1967 and bestowed it to Washington SyCip, founder of SGV & Co, the country’s largest accounting firm.

Although the award has been around for 50 years, it has only been given to 41 distinguished managers.

Rigorous selection

Representing a cross-section of corporate executives and top management practitioners from local and multinational companies operating in the country, members and officers of the MAP ensure that the conferment of the award follows a rigorous selection process.

Only members of the MAP, however, are eligible to submit nominations and all nominees should be non-members.

According to the selection committee, the process formally begins with a form or letter accompanied by the nominee’s curriculum vitae, which should include references for clarifications requested by judges for the MMY Award.

The nominations will then be submitted to the MAP Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the selection committee may or may not shortlist the nominees.

It will then endorse the list of nominees to the judging committee.

Judging process

Serving as the board of judges, the MMY judging committee will choose the most deserving nominees after preliminary evaluation.

It may also contact the shortlisted nominees to assess their willingness to go through final evaluation, which may include an in-depth interview.

The criteria for the award include integrity, leadership, and management qualities; contribution to nation building and values formation; effective stewardship within the confines of the highest standard of business and management practice; among others.

With the exception of the chairman and the vice chairman, the MAP says the names of members of the judging committee are not disclosed until the search process has been completed.

To ensure confidentiality in discussions of the committee, no minutes of its members’ meetings are taken.

Presentation

The judging committee will present its final choices to the MAP Board of Governors for its approval.

Affirmative vote of the majority of the entire board brings the eventual winner nearer the award.

The potential awardee will then be presented to members of the MAP in a general membership meeting.

Election of the awardee requires the affirmative vote of the majority of the members who are present at the meeting.

Conferment

The MAP said the awarding ceremony for Management Man of the Year 2017 will be held at Ballrooms B and C of Shangri-La at the Fort on November 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

John Gokongwei Jr., JG Summit Holdings Inc. founder, is this year’s Management Man of the Year, joining the list of past awardees, among them former Prime Minister Cesar Virata and former Central Bank Governor Amando Tetangco Jr.

The MAP said it chose Gokongwei for his business acumen that “steered the Gokongwei Group to remarkable growth,” his role in the group’s contributions to national development via investments in industries ranging from food to telecommunications, for his social responsibility initiatives under the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation, “for being an entrepreneur par excellence and an exemplar of Filipino talent in management excellence for nation-building and for helping shape national values and inspiring others.”

According to Forbes magazine, Gokongwei—who has a net worth of $5.8 billion—is the Philippines’ second richest man.

Among the fruits of his unswerving labor are the Universal Robina Corporation, JG Summit Holdings, Cebu Pacific and Robinsons Corporation.

Last year’s Management Man of the Year was SM Investment Corp. Vice Chairman Teresita Sy-Coson.

As the premier management organization in the Philippines, the MAP continues to expand its connections with business groups all over the world.

As part of its advocacy for approval of reforms that may help the country shape a prosperous future, the organization’s members initiate activities that may enhance the knowledge and values of management practitioners nationwide.