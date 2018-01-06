Fostering ties at the 42nd Consular Ball

Happy New Year to our dear readers!

Year after year, the diplomatic community and their friends have been looking forward to the annual Consular Ball. Now on its 42nd edition, the Consular Ball 2018 of the Philippines was held at the Rizal Ballroom of the Makati Shangri-La Manila.

Members of the diplomatic corps gathered together for one single cause: to foster ties and understanding, friendship and cooperation among career-professionals and honorary consuls of foreign countries in the Philippines.

The Consular Corps of the Philippines (CCP) — a member of the World Federation of Consuls engages in development projects that benefit numerous communities in the country. This common goal to make lives better for others is only one of the things bind the members and their spouses. The CCP collaborates with the Department of Foreign Affairs on various projects such as the scholarship program.

The Corps also supports projects and fundraising activities for disaster and other natural calamities and the abandoned and seriously ill children and elderly people in partnership with the Asia America Initiative. The groupo in the Philippines also assists foreigners in the country with the help of the Bureau of Immigration.

The ball is always fun and exciting because of the many attractive raffle prizes at stake like airline tickets and weekends in expensive resorts. Not to mention the bands that entertain guests with all night dancing. To the organizing committee, congratulations for the success of the annual ball. Till next year!

Hosted by Johnny Litton, the Ball Chairperson was Gambia Honorary Consul Agnes Huibonhoa with co-chairpersons Honorary Consul General of Monaco Fortune Ledesma, Tanzania Honorary Consul Betty Chua and incoming Dean Michael Ang. Sponsors were Mercedez-Benz, BA Securities Inc. Mega World, W Group Inc., Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Leon Gallery and many others.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.