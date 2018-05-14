Foton expands dealer footprint

Foton Philippines, now an emerging player in the domestic automotive industry, recently expanded its reach with the inauguration of Foton Cainta in Rizal province. The new dealership is a strategic partnership with the LICA Group and will service the auto and truck requirements of Rizal province, whose dealer in Cainta is also known as the automotive row with a string of different brands along that stretch of highway up to the circumferential road of Tikling, also in Rizal.

Situated along the stretch of Ortigas Avenue Extension in Cainta, the vast 1,300-square meter facility includes a vehicle showroom, parts and service center, and sales offices under the management of Cherub Auto Dealer, a subsidiary of the LICA Group that lso owns and operates dealers under the Honda, Hyundai, Subaru, Chevrolet, and Nissan brands.

“We see the opportunity amid the adversity of high taxes on vehicles and that is the exponential growth in rural/urban developments in the countryside like here in Cainta which is the gateway to Rizal province.” said Foton Cainta Dealer Principal Rene Limcaoco. He pointed out the robust economy of Cainta municipality as evidenced by several commercial and industrial establishments that have emerged in the area. Because it hosts numerous manufacturing firms, Cainta is now considered to be the richest municipality in the country in terms of income revenue growth.

Foton Philippines president Rommel Sytin agreed with the view. “Cainta is a key potential market, and together with LICA Group, their expertise will surely help the steady growth of the brand and further contribute to the economy of Cainta.” he said in his speech during the showroom’s inauguration.

“This furthers our efforts to exceeding our stakeholders’ expectation by offering not only quality and technologically competitive products, but also professionalism in our service and business operations,” he added.

Foton Cainta Chief Operating Officer Doroteo Sornet extended his gratitude on stage during the ceremonial toast with executives from the brand’s new dealership, Foton Philippines, and Foton International Group. “Foton posted a double-digit 16-percent growth for the first quarter of 2018 [and]based on consolidated CAMPI [Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc.] and AVID [Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors] sales report, Foton ranked at No. 10 in the automotive industry for the first quarter of 2018, a remarkable achievement that we plan to overcome as the year progresses.” Sytin proudly announced.

Foton Cainta is the passenger and commercial vehicle brand’s 24th dealership in the country. It is also the fourth dealership of the LICA Auto Group along with Foton Calamba, Foton Lipa, and Foton Pasong Tamo.

This year, Foton is set to open four additional dealerships in Bauang, La Union; Bacoor, Cavite; Talisay, Cebu; and Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

“I am optimistic that Foton Cainta will be one of the major contributors in Foton’s dealer network, and will play a major role in the development of Cainta and the whole province of Rizal for that matter.” Sytin said.

Foton is Asia’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles including passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and heavy machinery.

PHOTOS BY DINO RAY V. DIRECTO 3RD