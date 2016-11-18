Foton to parade full roster against Army

Foton will field a full roster when it clashes with RC Cola-Army for a crucial win that would improve its chances for the top spot of the semifinals of the Asics Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix presented by PLDT Home Ultera today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Game time is at 3 pm following the battle between struggling Generika and Cignal in the 12:30 pm opening salvo of this weekend double-header sponsored Mikasa, Mueller, Grand Sport and Senoh with TV5 as official broadcast partner.

Toting a 6-1 win-loss card, the Tornadoes are looking to sweep their last three games to overtake Petron and claim the top spot in the semifinals of this prestigious tournament that also has Focus Athletics, KLab Cyscorpions, Foton, Petron and F2 Logistics as sponsors.

The first match will be shown live on TV5, AksyonTV, Hyper and Sports5.ph while the second match can be seen on Hyper and Sports5.ph.

Right now, Petron is sitting on top with an 8-1 win-loss mark following a masterful straight set conquest of Cignal late Thursday, 25-18, 25-10, 25-17. But there could be a complete reversal of fortune as the Tri-Activ Spikers and the Tornadoes would clash in the final day of the preliminaries on Thursday next week, a battle that sideliners believe could be the preview of the finals.

The top two teams after the double-round preliminaries would automatically advance to the semifinals while the third seed would face the sixth seed and the fourth seed would battle the fifth seed in the sudden-death playoffs, making the last few games very crucial for all teams.

The survivors in the playoffs would face Petron and Foton in the semis that would be held at the Ibalong Centrum for Recreation in Legazpi City on Dec. 3.

Save for EJ Laure who remains doubtful, Foton would be marching with a complete roster as it welcomes the return of Jaja Santiago following a grueling 12-day training in Japan together with National University.

In its previous game, Santiago’s absence was very obvious as F2 Logistics dominated them with a 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24 victory at the Imus City Sports Complex in Cavite.

“Jaja’s return would be such a big boost to Foton. So we have to prepare ourselves and be ready,” said RC Cola-Army coach Kungfu Reyes.

After a roller-coaster performance, the Lady Troopers finally rediscovered their rhythm as they clobbered Cignal in straight sets also last Tuesday, 25-13, 25-15, 25-10.

eyes said skipper Jovelyn Gonzaga is ready to do battle as well as Rachel Anne Daquis, Honey Royse Tubino and Tina Salak. At the same time, their imports in Hailey Ripley and Kierra Holst are already getting used to the fast-paced Asian brand of volleyball.