FOTON PH launches all-new Gratour Midi Truck

Reinforcing its confidence and pre-eminence in producing vehicles for business purposes, FOTON Philippines proudly announces the launch of the newest member of its commercial vehicle family – the FOTON Gratour Midi Truck.

Derived from the brand’s best-selling Gratour minivan, the Gratour Midi Truck is developed based on detailed research and understanding of customer needs. “The FOTON Gratour minivan was highly-embraced for its proficient family uses and capability to run transport service businesses. Its size is also suitable for groups composed of seven people, yet, is also competent in passing through diverse lanes in the Metro without compromising its performance and pulling power,” said FOTON Philippines President Rommel Sytin.

“Due to its high demand and flexibility to be a commercial vehicle, we decided to go the extra mile by introducing new product variants of the Gratour – this time, for logistics and delivery functions,” added Sytin.

In the Philippines, 99.5 percent of the businesses belong to the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) having wholesale or retail sales, manufacturing, accommodation and food services as the top three by industry sector.

“The FOTON Gratour Midi Truck is chiefly suitable for MSMEs. It’s fitting to the said business types as it offers the major things to consider in purchasing a utility vehicle: mobility, carrying capacity, strength and of course, practicality,” Sytin said.

In terms of power, the Gratour Midi Truck also serves as a proven mill drawing from a 1206 cc, 1.2-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that is already Euro 5 compliant. It is tuned to produce 85 horsepower at 6000 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 4000-4400 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels, sitting on independent MacPherson struts with rigid leaf springs. It is also equipped with front disc brakes and rear drum brakes with load sensing proportioning valves. Riding on 14-inch wheels, the Gratour Midi Truck can carry load up to 1.2 tons.

“We want the Gratour Midi Truck to serve as a powerful and flexible workhorse for all types of commerce. Through this new line up, Filipino entrepreneurs will get to maximize their businesses’ potential in ways of faster, cost-efficient transportation of both manpower and goods,” noted Sytin.

The Gratour Midi Truck is also designed to bring comfort to its driver and passenger. Apart from its air conditioning unit, in-car entertainment is also provided by a single DIN audio system that comes with two built-in speakers which supports AM/FM radio, USB and AUX.

It is a versatile lineup; having various body configurations such as the Dropside, F-Van, Wing Van, MPV, Jeepney and Patrol Jeep. Highlighting the product line’s promotion of low cost ownership, FOTON is offering a three-year or 100,000 km warranty on the Gratour Midi Truck.

The FOTON Gratour Midi Truck was launched at the Manila International Auto Show 2017. Alongside, flagship units in the passenger vehicle (including the A/T variant of the FOTON Toplander SUV), light- and heavy-duty trucks, and the heavy machinery segment were also showcased by the car and truck brand.

FOTON, part of the BAIC group, is Asia’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles including passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks and heavy machinery. For inquiries, call (02) 459-2121 or 0999-9999998. You may also visit www.foton.com.ph or www.facebook.com/FOTONPhilippines.