Foton PH opens Santa Rosa dealership

United Asia Automotive Group Inc. (UAAGI), the exclusive distributor of FOTON vehicles in the country, together with its authorized dealer Antara Ventures Inc., officially opened the doors of the brand’s dealership in Santa Rosa, Laguna, last October 17, 2017.

FOTON Santa Rosa is also the passenger and commercial vehicle brand’s third dealership in Laguna along with FOTON Calamba and FOTON San Pablo.

Sitting in an area measuring 2,500 square meters (including a 300-sqm parking space for customers), FOTON Santa Rosa is located along Greenfield Automall, which is the most prominent automotive row along the Santa Rosa–Tagaytay Road. The 3S (sales, service and spare parts) capable-facility boasts of four passenger vehicle service bays and four light duty truck service pits housing two lifters.

“FOTON Santa Rosa, Laguna, is here to step up and raise the bar of sales and service excellence. Our team’s ultimate goal is to surpass the expectations of our market in terms of customer satisfaction – from being an inquirer to being an end-user,” said FOTON Santa Rosa Laguna Dealer Principal Tomas Lorenzo.

“FOTON Santa Rosa, Laguna has a great potential in bringing passenger and commercial vehicles closer to businesses because of its location’s diverse market: from small and medium enterprises to large multinational companies thriving in the territory surrounded by special economic zones and industrial parks,” said FOTON Philippines president Rommel Sytin.

Now called the “Lion City of South Luzon,” Santa Rosa is a premier urban center and hub of the Southern Tagalog region. Since 2013, Santa Rosa has surpassed the income of Calamba City and Batangas City, now making it the richest city in the region in terms of annual income.

“We are very impressed with FOTON’s demand, marketability and sales performance in the Philippine automotive industry. That’s why Antara Ventures Inc. isn’t just looking at one FOTON dealership. Very soon, at least two other FOTON full dealerships in two different locations will rise under our ownership and management,” Lorenzo said.

“We thank Antara Ventures Inc. for the trust and confidence in the brand. We will continue to support your team in grabbing opportunities that will contribute in sustaining the growth and steadfast progress of Laguna through our products, services and programs,” Sytin said.