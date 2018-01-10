The foundations of a better city

For the last five years, I’ve spent the New Year in a different part of the world, visiting one or another of the various metropolitan cities that influence the development and evolution of human habitation. In each of these cities, whether it’s Paris, London, or Rome, one of the words that you find yourself thinking is beautiful. Such a simple world really to describe a place. And yet when was the last time we have said the same about our city of Manila?

Three things make a city beautiful –people, geography, and architecture. Together, these form the foundations of a city and its culture. While much has been said about Manileños and the beauty of our city’s geography, while we proudly proclaim the richness of our culture and our glorious sunsets, we never talk about our architecture.

We feel sheepish about showing off our city to friends from abroad and quickly point them to the beaches.

If we have any control with any one of the foundations that make for a better city, it is with architecture.

Architecture is something we can build and see, touch and feel. Architecture is not only the most visible and lasting expression of culture, it is also the strongest evidence of our existence as a people.

There has been a growing awareness about the problems and ills of our urban situation. We have rightfully started conversations about our streets and our built heritage, about public space and transportation. It is time we start the conversation about good architecture and a beautiful city.

On February 9 to 11, the 3rd annual Anthology Architecture and Design Festival will be held in Intramuros, Manila. This year’s festival site will be the historic Fort Santiago and the festival theme is Social Architecture. The festival seeks to create awareness about architecture and its social impact by highlighting socially relevant ideas that change the way we live, work, and play.

The festival itself is a huge celebration of architecture and design. Over a hundred speakers and panelists will be involved in various talks, dialogues, workshops, and exhibits that seek to expand our ideas about architecture and design. The festival gathers together over 5,000 visitors from the architecture and design community and shines a light on architecture by creating the biggest stage for architecture in the country.

The festival’s main feature will be Anthology Talks, where over 20 leading international architects and designers such as Chris Bosse of LAVA Architects, Chris Precht of Penda, Kai-Uwe Bergmann of Bjarke Ingels Group, and Lyndon Neri of Neri and Hu, will be giving talks along with some of Manila’s best and brightest. Shelter Dialogues will be a series of conversations with over 80 panelists engaging in lively organic dialogues about architecture and the city. Anthology Workshops will feature various workshops that range from placemaking to building agency. This year’s festival will have a number of exhibits from partner organizations, architecture schools, the program director, and finally the MADE Anthology Architecture Exhibit.

The MADE (Metrobank Art and Design Excellence) Anthology Architecture Awards celebrate and showcase the year’s best architecture. Presented by the Metrobank Foundation, its mission is to increase awareness about architecture and promote a more meaningful architecture that creates a more positive social impact. The awards are given to the architects or firms who are primarily responsible for the design of the buildings with the most significant architectural or social impact of the year.

The awards are open to all Filipino firms and individuals involved in architecture, design, and planning with entries completed in the last three years. The main architecture prize will be an exquisite and memorable piece by renowned sculptor Ramon Orlina. It will be a symbol of dedication and commitment to architecture and our built environment. Three other awards for residential, commercial, and institutional buildings will also be given out for the most significant projects in each category.

The awards are of particular note in that it promotes the pursuit of a “beautiful architecture.” Two words that even we architects find very difficult to say. Yet if we genuinely seek to build for ourselves a beautiful city, we must endlessly pursue this course. We must celebrate the buildings that we put up and by doing so, encourage the creative spirit of the architecture community.

Architecture that is lauded and judged by the harshest of critics, other architects, is how we can identify the path towards a better built environment. Recognition and awareness, scrutiny and discussion, allows for the pursuit of a more thoughtful and careful practice of architecture. As we begin the new year, let us move forward by imagining for ourselves a more beautiful and better city.

Full disclosure, I am the curator for Anthology Festival 2018. The festival is a partnership with the Metrobank Foundation, Omni Electrical and Lighting, Boysen Paints, Tosot Philippines, and Rapidsteel Builders. You can learn more about the festival through their Facebook page or at www.anthologyfest.org.

