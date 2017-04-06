‘The Fountain’ is Okada’s ‘gift to Filipinos’

It was a night nothing short of spectacular. Okada Manila, the latest hotel and casino resort to open at Parañaque’s Entertainment City pulled out all the stops to satisfy thousands of spectators who had battled Friday payday traffic to witness the unveiling of its main attraction, The Fountain.

Event host Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach set the mood for the event and introduced performers for the night, beginning with Gerphil Flores who brought her brand of classical music with the 40-piece Manila Philharmonic Orchestra as accompaniment. The talented performers from World of Wonders came in next exhibiting their jaw-dropping moves, with American singer-songwriter Robin Thicke behind the hit “Blurred Lines” as the main act.

But of course, the biggest star of the night was The Fountain, which now officially holds the record as the largest multicolor dancing fountain in the world.

Dazzling as it danced in sync with music and multicolored lights, water blossom buds unfurled to form the eight petals of a large sampaguita. Luciano Pavarotti’s “Nessun Dorma” and Adele’s “Set Fire To The Rain” subsequently played in the background.

According to information released by Okada, the 9.2-acre man-made fountain lake was designed and developed by WET, the Los Angles-based design firm which also built the world-famous fountains of The Bellagio in Las Vegas. It has a total of 739 water nozzles, including WET’s proprietary underwater robots, 2,611 colored lights, and 23 speakers.

“Here’s a little trivia, the water in The Fountain can fill 50 Olympic-sized swimming pools,” Okada Manila Vice President for Entertainment Maxwell Zetlin added after the grand unveiling.

Zetlin further detailed that the fountain was inspired by the many festive traditions and holidays of the Philippines, including the national flower. As for the use of original Filipino songs as announced earlier during a partnership deal with Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM), Zetlin replied, “We will get there. As of this moment, we are still finalizing the details with OPM. Of course, we will bring them but it will take a while, most especially because it would take time to arrange the choreography.”

What the resort official highlighted instead was company chairman Kazuo Okada’s desire to open his property to the public.

“Chairman Okada would really like to give The Fountain as his gift to Filipinos. And he does not want the Filipinos to pay for entrance fees to see it,” Zetlin additionally revealed.

The public can now view the The Fountain’s choreographed show nightly and every hour from 6 to 10 p.m.