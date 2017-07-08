Four-day youth camp launched

The ARTIST-Production Accessories and Resource Services (ARTIST-PARS) Association, Incorporated and NCCA in collaboration with the Arts Research and Training Institute in Southern Tagalog, Incorporated (ARTIST, Inc.) will launch a project entitled “Sa Aking Kabata: Youth Camp on Arts, Heritage and Environment” on August 2-5, 2017 at the University of the Philippines Los Baños.

“This camp will enable the youth, as the hope of the nation, to express the connection between art and environment, and convey the importance of one another to promote the protection of environment and preservation of cultural heritage. It also serves as an avenue for them to harness their creativity and make use of their local knowledge to showcase their communal practices,” said Bendell Yamo of ARTIST-PARS.

Interested individuals aged 18-30 years old may apply and join.