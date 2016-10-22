Four drug pushers killed, 23 nabbed in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: At least four alleged identified drug pushers were killed by still unknown suspects while a total of 23 others were arrested by police in their separate anti-drug and search warrant operations in various towns and cities in Pangasinan, according to report from the provincial police office obtained by The Manila Times on Saturday. Two of the four drug pushers killed were from Santa Barbara town were identified as Reynaldo Arenas-Macaraeg and Joemen Garcia-Macaraeg, both residents of Barangay Matic-Matic. Reynaldo, notorious drug pusher who surrendered on September 1 at the police station and shifted to driving a passenger jeepney, was shot dead by two still unknown men riding on a motorcycle while he was waiting for passengers in Barangay Minien West. Joemen, identified as drug pusher, was shot dead while sleeping inside their house by another two unknown persons.