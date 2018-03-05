Four firms interested in LNG project – DoE

Four companies are interested to build the government’s planned integrated liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, the Department of Energy (DoE) said.

They are China National Offshore Oil Corp., First Gen Corp., Tokyo Gas, and the partnership of Philippine firm Cleanway and United Kingdom-based Resiro.

All have sent letters of interest and held preliminary conferences as prescribed by Department Circular DC2017-11-0012, or the Philippine Downstream Natural Gas Regulation.

They are expected to submit formal applications afterward.

In an interview last Thursday, Energy Assistant Secretary Leonido Pulido 3rd said that if the private sector would drive the facility’s construction, there would be interest in it having a storage and regasification terminal.

“Since it’s private sector-driven, we believe that it (construction) will be actually faster,” he added.

This came three months after DoE issued the circular, which establishes regulations governing the building of such a plant.

These are expected to help pave the way for the country to become an LNG trading and transshipment hub for Asia-Pacific.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said last December the project would fall under this circular and can be classified as an energy project of national significance under Executive Order 30, which President Rodrigo Duterte signed in June 2017.