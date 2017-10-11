Four laundry myths debunked

There are a lot of myths about doing laundry that inadvertently passes on from one homemaker to another. They make this chore seem difficult when, in fact, it really doesn’t have to be. Here are four common ones to avoid making laundry a breeze and keeping your clothes clean.

“More detergent means cleaner clothes.” Excess soap actually does more harm than good—instead of breaking down dirt, it can get trapped in the fabric, thereby impeding the cleaning process. It may also stiffen the clothing items and affect their longevity. Follow recommended amounts of cleaning agent for different wash loads.

“Always wash with hot water to remove stains.” While washing with hot water helps in removing stains, it is not the end-all solution—you still need detergent to thoroughly clean your laundry. Moreover, it has been proven to be harmful to certain fabrics.

“Hand-washing is still the way to go.” While hand-washing enables you to give a specific item of clothing the appropriate care it needs, it is inefficient and physically demanding. If you do not want delicate fabrics to go through a full cycle, you can always add them later, specifically if your washing machine is Samsung’s new AddWash Front Load. You can also opt to use the machine’s quick wash function, which cleans your clothes in just 15 minutes.

“Longer wash cycles are always better.” Always pay attention to the appropriate wash cycles for different kinds of fabrics. Some clothes benefit from a longer washing time, while some are perfectly fine with a speedier cycle. It may be wise to save the delicate fabrics for the regular speed cycle.