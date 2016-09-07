Four PH universities in world ranking

STATE-RUN University of the Philippines rose to the top 400 of the 13th edition of the annual university ranking compiled by British company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), leading three other Philippine education institutions.

UP ranked 374th in the 2016-2017 listing, a significant improvement from last year when the state university ranked within the 401-410 range.

QS said this was based on UP’s rise in three measures, namely academic reputation, faculty/student ratio, and international faculty ratio.

The Jesuit-run Ateneo de Manila University stayed at the 501-550 range, while De La Salle University of the Brothers of Christian Schools and the Dominican-run Pontifical University of Santo Tomas (UST) stayed at 701+.

QS said the Ateneo was the only Filipino university that improved its research impact, measured using QS’ citations per faculty metric.

La Salle, meanwhile, was the only Filipino university that improved its ranking in employer reputation.

It also has the “most impactful researchers, as measured using citations per faculty.”

UST, Asia’s oldest university, entered the published rankings this year, QS said.

QS uses six performance indicators to assess universities’ rankings. These are academic reputation, 40 percent; employer reputation, 10 percent; student-to-faculty ratio, 20 percent; citations per faculty, 20 percent; international faculty ratio, 5 percent; and international student ratio, 5 percent.

American universities led the world ranking, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at No. 1, followed by Stanford University and Harvard University.

“This year’s rankings imply that levels of investment are determining who progresses and who regresses. Institutions in countries that provide high levels of targeted funding, whether from endowments or from the public purse, are rising,” said Ben Sowter, QS research head.

“On the other hand, Western European nations making or proposing cuts to public research spending are losing ground to their US and Asian counterparts,” he added.