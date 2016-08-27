Four Poems

Terminal

We marched until our heads knock the clouds

As our feet were buried on the muddy ground top

Our hands had touched the river

And creeks earlier, and struck the pebbles

We have been here many times and we have named

This unnamed mountain before,

We feel her powers to pull our thoughts

Stop the howling winds and toss them up higher

She can make giant trees dance and make leaves purr

She can close the nets of the day and

Silence the night, then circle it with peace

She let the choir of crickets sing,

And make us sleep,

Then wake us by her cloudy morning

She let us light a fire to prepare the coffee

And make one full round day

Before the sundown, we start to make steps

Down the village, where there are souls

Waiting for us.

The Oracles

I read and posted

The oracles of the old

And you have seen it

The affairs are coming fast

Map it on your mind

They are not baseless predictions

Or witchcraft, or of house cards

Palmistry, numerology

Or rituals to weep and gamble…

The flowers bloom

But there are stinging bees

Flowers may wilt in summer

But there are songs to waken them up

We know where to start

The ghosts are afraid

There we are, we change…

Fortitude

I am a daughter of this noble nation

And earth, a nursling of the old

rottening social disorder of semifeudalism

and semicolonialism

I was born to a pore of the maginals

Along the rivers, farmlands, haciendas,

the dirty streets, dead houses, maladies

and I want change, I may lack idioms for it

I may have less metaphor for it, but

for social liberation I fight for it,

and our dreams cannot die…

Amidst the storms that may bend

or even break my knees and when

The dark world thinks we are over

and the devils are feasting on blood

and torch schools and houses

Like a child from the womb of this nation and earth,

Like a ghosts from the tomb,

Fighters arise to struggle and build anew…

Waiting in silence to capture the hiding

bad ghosts

we sat near the murmuring river

as clouds lazily move rearranging the sky

packing up into our minds

we have to be silent

but we could hear the birds singing

coming from the deep woods…

we have to wait until tomorrow,

and walk under the moonlight

we are mastering guerrilla movements

our predecessors mastered the forest

and social terrain by appearing

and fading into the light

they have captured the hiding bad ghosts

we are learning from them.

MAYA DANIEL